Noble Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,049,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

