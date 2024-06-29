Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 244,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,705. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.