Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after buying an additional 984,594 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

