Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $370.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

