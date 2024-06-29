Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.91. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 251,658 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Noodles & Company Price Performance
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
