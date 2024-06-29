Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.90. Nordstrom shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 275,047 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,604 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nordstrom by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,544,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,807 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

