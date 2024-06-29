Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

Shares of HUBS traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.79. The stock had a trading volume of 809,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,822. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.84 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.38 and a 200 day moving average of $602.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

