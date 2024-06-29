Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $8.71 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

NYSE:TYL traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,870. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $506.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.60 and its 200-day moving average is $441.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

