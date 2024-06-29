Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 111 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.06.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.81. 2,809,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

