Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 3,363 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $34,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $30,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.58. 666,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,353. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average of $232.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

