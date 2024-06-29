North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.41

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.41 and traded as high as C$42.19. North West shares last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 50,922 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.45.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$39,098.50. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. Insiders sold a total of 12,662 shares of company stock valued at $536,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

