Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.95. 1,103,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,240. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.43.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

