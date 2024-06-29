Norwood Financial Corp Buys 375 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 22,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

BATS IYT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.43. 450,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

