Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

COF traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,907. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

