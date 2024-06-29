Norwood Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp owned about 2.65% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

