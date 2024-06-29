Norwood Financial Corp Has $166,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,547,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,717. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.