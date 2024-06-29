Norwood Financial Corp Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 4,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,343,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

