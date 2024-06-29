Norwood Financial Corp Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,548,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.88. 409,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,749. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $103.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

