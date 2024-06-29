Norwood Financial Corp Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 16,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $73,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 8,361,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

