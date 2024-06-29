Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 646,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,023,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

