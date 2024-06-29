Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ( NYSE:NCDL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NCDL opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

