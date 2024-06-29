Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NCDL opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 51.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.