NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 90,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 34,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.33.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of C$0.60 million for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

