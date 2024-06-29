Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.17

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.17 and traded as low as $23.48. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 8,693 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

