Oasys (OAS) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $104.32 million and approximately $599,050.05 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04719627 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $646,381.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars.

