Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 249 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

