Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,785 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 916,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,584. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $483,450 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

