Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 909 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,779,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after buying an additional 968,982 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 853,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,767. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

