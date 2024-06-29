Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,575 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 98,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. 9,590,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,497,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

