Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

