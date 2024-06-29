Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

SPYV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

