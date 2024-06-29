Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.
About Oil Search
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oil Search
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.