Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.58.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Okta by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

