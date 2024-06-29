OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 52,901 Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 242.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 3.73% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 1,732.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,230. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.