OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $267.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.