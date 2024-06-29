OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. 413,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

