OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 369,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,527. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.