OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

