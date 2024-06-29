OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 759,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,393. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

