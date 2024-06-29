OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $222,036.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 80,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,037 shares of company stock valued at $82,731,018. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

DDOG traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $129.69. 7,170,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

