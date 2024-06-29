OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 3.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 233,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,629 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 139,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 100,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
