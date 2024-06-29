OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,687,644,325.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,687,644,325.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock worth $1,133,297,126 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.18. 5,172,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.