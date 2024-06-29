OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 408 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $72.94. 74,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.