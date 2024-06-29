OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. 156,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,978. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

