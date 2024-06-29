Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,438,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

