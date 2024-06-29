Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 9,177,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

