Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,467,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

