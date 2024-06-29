Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPRT

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.