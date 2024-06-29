OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $4.22. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 4,782 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OptimumBank

OptimumBank Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.