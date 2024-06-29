Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.26. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 69,853 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

