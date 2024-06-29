Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $9.66. Orion Group shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 767,902 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,560 shares of company stock worth $60,995. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

